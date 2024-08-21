Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electromotive Force (emf) Electromotive force (emf) is the voltage generated by a battery or other energy source when no current is flowing. It represents the maximum potential difference the source can provide. In this context, emf is crucial for determining the battery's performance under different load conditions.

Internal Resistance Internal resistance is the opposition to current flow within the battery itself. It causes a voltage drop when current flows, affecting the actual voltage available to an external circuit. Understanding internal resistance is essential for calculating the effective voltage output of the battery under varying loads.