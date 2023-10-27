Imagine that a steady current I flows in a straight cylindrical wire of radius R₀ and resistivity ρ.

(a) If the current is then changed at a rate dI/dt, show that a displacement current ID exists in the wire of magnitude ε₀ρ(dI/dt).

(b) If the current in a copper wire is changed at the rate of 1.0 A/ms, determine the magnitude of ID.

(c) Determine the magnitude of the magnetic field BD created by ID at the surface of a copper wire with R₀ = 1.00 mm. Compare (as a ratio) BD with the field created at the surface of the wire by a steady current of 1.0 A.