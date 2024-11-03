Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitive Coupling Capacitive coupling refers to the transfer of electrical energy between two circuits through a capacitor. In this context, it allows the electrocardiograph to detect rapid changes in electrical potential without a direct electrical connection, which is crucial for accurately recording heart signals. The capacitor temporarily stores charge, enabling the circuit to respond to changes in voltage over time. Recommended video: Guided course 08:02 08:02 Capacitors & Capacitance (Intro)

Time Constant The time constant (τ) in an RC circuit is defined as the product of resistance (R) and capacitance (C), τ = R × C. It represents the time it takes for the voltage across the capacitor to charge to about 63.2% of its maximum value or discharge to about 36.8% of its initial value. A time constant of 3.0 seconds indicates how quickly the circuit can respond to changes in potential, which is essential for accurate readings in electrocardiography. Recommended video: Guided course 08:59 08:59 Phase Constant of a Wave Function