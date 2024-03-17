13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
16:03 minutes
Problem 10.97
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A marble of mass m and radius r rolls along the looped rough track of Fig. 10–77. What is the minimum value of the vertical height h that the marble must drop if it is to reach the highest point of the loop without leaving the track? (a) Assume r << R ; (b) do not make this assumption. Ignore frictional losses.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:16m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice