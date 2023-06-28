Skip to main content
Physics13. Rotational Inertia & EnergyConservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
Problem 12a
A solid spherical marble shot up a frictionless 15° slope rolls 2.50 m to its highest point. If the marble is shot with the same speed up a slightly rough 15° slope, it rolls only 2.30 m. What is the coefficient of rolling friction on the second slope?

