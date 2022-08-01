Skip to main content
Physics8. Centripetal Forces & GravitationNewton's Law of Gravity

Find force between spheres with radii

Okay, guys, let's check this one out. So we have two identical spheres and we go and draw out these fears right here. And we're told the masses of those two spheres and were told that their surfaces were just barely in contact with each other. So we didn't write the stuff out. So I've got m equals 10 kg or M one and M two also equals 10 kg, right? I'm also told that these fears have a physical size thes physical. These seers have a physical size, which the diameter is equal to 60 centimeters, which is 0.6 m, right. Just be careful. That's in centimeters there. Okay, So in order to figure out what the gravitational attraction is, let's start off with Newton's Law of gravitation. We have f G equals G times, the mass of both objects divided by the center of mass distance between them. But if these two things have a physical size, what's that center of mass distance? Or remember, if you have two objects here that the gravitational force always acts between the centers of mass and it's a proportional or it's it's divided by the center of mass distance between them. So the center of mass between this thing is this thing has to go all the way out to the surface and that has to go inside of the other one. That's the center of mass distance between them. So we're told that this whole thing, the whole distance is the diameter, Which means that this guy is just capital are, which is the radius. So in other words, that the center of mass distance between these two objects little are is actually just two times the radius of each individual sphere and they're identical, right? So that's just the two times two times the radius, which is the diameter of the sphere, which is just 0.6 m. So now we have little g. Sorry, we have big G. We have the both masses and we have little are So let's go ahead. Just plug everything in. Right. So we've got f G equals 6.67 times 10 of minus 11. Then we've got both spheres Mass 10 10 and then we've got the center of mass distance 0.6, and that's gonna be squared. Go ahead and plug it in and you should get 1 85 times 10 to the minus eight. And that's Newton's. Alright, guys, let me know if you have any questions about this.
