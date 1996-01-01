6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Equilibrium in 2D
Equilibrium in 2D
Textbook Question
A football coach sits on a sled while two of his players build their strength by dragging the sled across the field with ropes. The friction force on the sled is 1000 N, the players have equal pulls, and the angle between the two ropes is 20 degrees. How hard must each player pull to drag the coach at a steady 2.0\m/s?
Textbook Question
In an electricity experiment, a 1.0 g plastic ball is suspended on a 60-cm-long string and given an electric charge. A charged rod brought near the ball exerts a horizontal electrical force F(electric) on it, causing the ball to swing out to a 20 degree angle and remain there. (a) What is the magnitude of F(electric)?
Textbook Question
An accident victim with a broken leg is being placed in traction. The patient wears a special boot with a pulley attached to the sole. The foot and boot together have a mass of 4.0 kg, and the doctor has decided to hang a 6.0 kg mass from the rope. The boot is held suspended by the ropes, as shown in FIGURE P6.40, and does not touch the bed. a. Determine the amount of tension in the rope by using Newton's laws to analyze the hanging mass. Hint: If the pulleys are frictionless, which we will assume, the tension in the rope is constant from one end to the other.
Textbook Question
A mobile at the art museum has a 2.0 kg steel cat and a 4.0 kg steel dog suspended from a lightweight cable, as shown in FIGURE EX7.21. It is found that theta(1) = 20 degrees when the center rope is adjusted to be perfectly horizontal. What are the tension and the angle of rope 3?
