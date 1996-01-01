Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
An 800-kg car is traveling along a horizontal road directly towards a cliff. The driver notices and brakes, resulting in a 5,000-N net force slowing the car down. If the car's initial speed was 20 m/s and the car stops just before going over the cliff, how far away was the car from the cliff when the driver hit the brakes?
Three horizontal forces act on a box (mass = 8 kg) sitting on a smooth surface. F1 is 30 N acting at 53° counterclockwise from the +x axis, F2 is 13 N acting at 67.4° clockwise from the +x axis, and F3 is 20 N directly along the -x axis. What are the magnitude and direction of the box's acceleration?