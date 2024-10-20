For oxygen gas the van der Waals constants are α = 0.14 N·m⁴/mol² and b = 3.2 x 10⁻⁵ m³/mol. Using these values, graph six curves of pressure vs. volume between V = 2 x 10⁻⁵ m³ and 2.0 x 10⁻⁴ m³ , for 1 mol of oxygen gas at temperatures of 80 K, 100 K, 120 K, 130 K, 150 K, and 170 K. From the graphs determine approximately the critical temperature for oxygen.