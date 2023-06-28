Consider a container like that shown in Figure 20.12, with n₁ moles of a monatomic gas on one side and n₂ moles of a diatomic gas on the other. The monatomic gas has initial temperature T₁ᵢ. The diatomic gas has initial temperature T₂ᵢ.
b. Show that the equilibrium temperature is
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Kinetic-Molecular Theory with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford