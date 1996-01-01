32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization & Polarization Filters
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Horizontally polarized light is incident on a polarization filter. The initial intensity of the light is 0.55 W/m2, but is then reduced to 0.40W/m2 after passing through the filter. Calculate the angle of the transmission axis of the polarization filter with respect to the horizontal.
A
43.34 degrees (0.756 radians)
B
37.69 degrees (0.658 radians)
C
31.48 degrees (0.549 radians)
D
Undefined
2
