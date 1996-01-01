32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization & Polarization Filters
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Unpolarized light with intensity of 6 W/m2 is incident on a polarizer. If the polarizer's transmission axis is at an angle of 45° above the horizontal, draw a diagram of this system and find the intensity of transmitted light.
A
12 W/m2
B
6 W/m2
C
3 W/m2
D
0 W/m2
3
Watch next
Master Introduction to Polarization with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos