A one-dimensional row of positive ions, each with charge +Q and separated from its neighbors by a distance d, occupies the right-hand half of the x axis. That is, there is a +Q charge at x = 0, x = +d , x = +2d , x = +3d , and so on out to ∞. (a) If an electron is placed at the position x = ― d, determine F, the magnitude of the electric force that this row of charges exerts on the electron. (b) If the electron is instead placed at x = ―3d , what is the value of F ? [Hint: The infinite sum ,

n=∞

∑ 1/n² = π² / 6 where n is a positive integer.]

n= 1