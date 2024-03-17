8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
An airplane traveling at 510 km/h needs to reverse its course. The pilot decides to accomplish this by banking the wings at an angle of 38° while moving in a level circular path.
<IMAGE>
(a) Find the time needed to reverse course.
