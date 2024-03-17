8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
Problem 5.92
Consider a train that rounds a curve with a radius of 530 m at a speed of 160 km/h (approximately 100 mi/h ).
(b) Calculate the friction force on the passenger if the train tilts at an angle of 8.0° toward the center of the curve.
