8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
27:40 minutes
Problem 5.98a
A banked curve of radius R in a new highway is designed so that a car traveling at speed v₀ can negotiate the turn safely on glare ice (zero friction). If a car travels too slowly, then it will slip toward the center of the circle. If it travels too fast, it will slip away from the center of the circle. If the coefficient of static friction increases, it becomes possible for a car to stay on the road while traveling at a speed within a range from vₘᵢₙ to vₘₐₓ . Derive formulas for vₘᵢₙ and vₘₐₓ as functions of μₛ, v₀ and R.
