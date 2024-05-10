8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
12:17 minutes
Problem 5.51
(II) A 1250-kg car rounds a curve of radius 68 m banked at an angle of 14°. If the car is traveling at 85 km/h, will a friction force be required? If so, how much and in what direction?
