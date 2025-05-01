A car drives at a constant speed around a banked circular track with a diameter of 145 m. The motion of the car can be described in a coordinate system with its origin at the center of the circle. At a particular instant the car’s acceleration in the horizontal plane is given by a ⃗ = ( − 15.7 i ^ − 23.2 j ^ ) m/s 2 \vec{a} = (-15.7 \, \hat{i} - 23.2 \, \hat{j})\, \text{m/s}^2 . What is the car’s speed?