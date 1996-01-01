6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
Textbook Question
You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is 625 N. Draw a free-body diagram. (b) If you hold a 3.85-kg package by a light vertical string, what will be the tension in this string when the elevator accelerates as in part (a)?
A light rope is attached to a block with mass 4.00 kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass m is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is 15.0 N. (d) How does the tension compare to the weight of the hanging block?
A 550-N physics student stands on a bathroom scale in an elevator that is supported by a cable. The combined mass of student plus elevator is 850 kg. As the elevator starts moving, the scale reads 450 N. (a) Find the acceleration of the elevator (magnitude and direction).
A light rope is attached to a block with mass 4.00 kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass m is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is 15.0 N. (b) What is the acceleration of either block?
Astronauts in space 'weigh' themselves by oscillating on a spring. Suppose the position of an oscillating 75 kg astronaut is given by x = (0.30 m) sin ((𝝅 rad/s) X t), where t is in s. What force does the spring exert on the astronaut at (a) t = 1.0 s and (b) 1.5 s? Note that the angle of the sine function is in radians.
