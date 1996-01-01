Microscopic View of Current Practice Problems
A pure germanium crystal has a resistivity of 0.60 Ω•m and 2.5 × 1013 electrons/cm3 at 20 °C. a) Determine the mean free time for germanium at this temperature. b) Determine the mean free time for germanium when it is greater than the mean free time for some conducting materials. Provide a reason for why there is a high resistivity for germanium relative to a conductor.
In a silicon semiconductor, electrons have an average collision time of 40 ns. An electron takes 3.4 × 103 minutes to travel 2.0 m within the semiconductor. Find the number of collisions the electron makes with ions over this distance.
Consider two wires A and B, in which the number of electrons flowing per unit of time is the same. The wires are identical in terms of material, but the diameter of wire A is 0.8 cm, and of wire B is 1.6 cm. If in wire A electron drift speed is 3.2 × 10-4 m/s, find the electron drift speed in wire B.