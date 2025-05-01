In another version of the 'Giant Swing' (see Exercise 5.50 5.50 ), the seat is connected to two cables, one of which is horizontal (Fig. E 5.51 5.51 ). The seat swings in a horizontal circle at a rate of 28.0 28.0 rpm (rev/min). If the seat weighs 255 255 N and an 825 825 -N person is sitting in it, find the tension in each cable.