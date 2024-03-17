A 2.0-kg block slides across a rough surface with a constant coefficient of kinetic friction of 0.50 (Fig. 7–38a). The block starts at x= 0 with an initial velocity of 4.9 m/s. Pushing the block is a force directed at 36.8° below the horizontal and whose magnitude increases with position as shown in Fig. 7–38b.

<IMAGE>

(d) Draw a line on the graph showing the magnitude of the friction force versus distance x.