Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem Practice Problems
An airplane pallet of mass 35.0 kg is pushed with a constant force of magnitude 320 N up a 3.0 m wooden ramp. The applied force forms a 10° angle above the ramp and the ramp makes an angle of 25° with the horizontal. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the pallet and the ramp is 0.35. Calculate the change in internal energy of the pallet-ramp system due to friction.
A 2.5-kg object subject to the position-dependent force shown in the figure below moves in a straight line on a horizontal frictionless plane. At the position x = 0 m, the velocity of the object is -4.0 m/s. Determine the position where the object reverses its direction.
A blue block and a yellow block are pushed by a constant force through the same distance. The blue block, which has a mass of 100 g, is launched at a speed of 20 m/s. If the yellow block is launched at a speed of 40 m/s, what is the mass of the yellow block?
How much work is required to accelerate a 250 g block from rest to 15 m/s if a force of 22 N is applied in the direction of motion?
A 2.00-N ball is thrown from the ground upwards to the air. At 10.0 m above the ground, you measure its speed as 20.0 m/s. Calculate the ball's highest point using the work-energy theorem.
A 2.00-N ball is thrown from the ground upwards to the air. At 10.0 m above the ground, you measure its speed as 20.0 m/s. Calculate the ball's initial speed using the work-energy theorem.
A box with a mass of 2.0 kg moves along an irregular horizontal surface. It is traveling at 3.0 m/s at point X but has slowed to 2.25 m/s at point Y. Calculate the work needed to put into the box as it is traveling between points X and Y.
As shown in the figure, a skateboarder with a mass of 70 kg is skating at a speed of 7.0 m/s when he approaches the curved road. He allows the skateboard to move freely without any special effort. If we neglect the rolling friction, determine the skateboarder's speed when he reaches the top of the road on the other side.
A construction worker drops a 2 kg hammer from the top of a building, which is 40 m tall. The hammer strikes a pile driver that is resting on the ground, and the pile driver drives a steel beam into the ground. If the beam is driven 25 cm into the ground by the impact, what is the magnitude of the average force that the hammer exerts on the pile driver?
A boy is riding his bicycle moving north at 6.0 m/s. There is wind flowing in the direction 30 degrees west of south exerting a force of 4.5 N. Consider there is no rolling friction but static friction which will save the boy from skidding sideways. Calculate the minimum value of the static friction coefficient that will help move towards the north. Consider the combined mass of the boy and his bicycle is 35 kg.