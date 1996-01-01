9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
Textbook Question
An 8.0 kg crate is pulled 5.0 m up a 30° incline by a rope angled 18 ° above the incline. The tension in the rope is 120 N, and the crate's coefficient of kinetic friction on the incline is 0.25. (b) What is the increase in thermal energy of the crate and incline?
238
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A horizontal spring with spring constant 85 N/m extends outward from a wall just above floor level. A 1.5 kg box sliding across a frictionless floor hits the end of the spring and compresses it 6.5 cm before the spring expands and shoots the box back out. How fast was the box going when it hit the spring?
61
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 50 kg ice skater is gliding along the ice, heading due north at 4.0 m/s. The ice has a small coefficient of static friction, to prevent the skater from slipping sideways, but μₖ = 0. Suddenly, a wind from the northeast exerts a force of 4.0 N on the skater. (a) Use work and energy to find the skater's speed after gliding 100 m in this wind.
15
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Susan's 10 kg baby brother Paul sits on a mat. Susan pulls the mat across the floor using a rope that is angled 30° above the floor. The tension is a constant 30 N and the coefficient of friction is 0.20. Use work and energy to find Paul's speed after being pulled 3.0 m.
30
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
CALC A 2.6 kg block is attached to a horizontal rope that exerts a variable force Fx=(20−5x) N, where x is in m. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the block and the floor is 0.25. Initially the block is at rest at x=0 m . What is the block's speed when it has been pulled to x=4.0 m?
81
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The maximum energy a bone can absorb without breaking is surprisingly small. Experimental data show that a leg bone of a healthy, 60 kg human can absorb about 200 J. From what maximum height could a 60 kg person jump and land rigidly upright on both feet without breaking his legs? Assume that all energy is absorbed by the leg bones in a rigid landing.
30
Has a video solution.
