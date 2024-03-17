15. Rotational Equilibrium
(II) A shop sign weighing 215 N hangs from the end of a uniform 135-N beam as shown in Fig. 12–59. Find the tension in the supporting wire (at 35.0°), and the horizontal and vertical forces exerted by the hinge on the beam at the wall.
<IMAGE>
