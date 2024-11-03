Most of our Solar System’s mass is contained in the Sun, and the planets possess almost all of the Solar System’s angular momentum. This observation plays a key role in theories attempting to explain the formation of our Solar System. Estimate the fraction of the Solar System’s total angular momentum from the planets using a simplified model which includes only the large outer planets with the most angular momentum. The central Sun (mass 1.99 x 10³⁰ kg , radius 6.96 x 10⁸ m ) spins about its axis once every 25 days and the planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune move in nearly circular orbits around the Sun with orbital data given in the Table below. Ignore each planet’s spin about its own axis.

<IMAGE>