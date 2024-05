"(II) An Atwood machine (Fig. 11–16) consists of two masses, m_A = 7.0kg and m_B = 8.2kg , connected by a cord that passes over a pulley free to rotate about a fixed axis. The pulley is a solid cylinder of radius R₀ = 0.45m and mass 0.80 kg.

(a) Determine the acceleration a of each mass.

(b) What percentage of error in a would be made if the moment of inertia of the pulley were ignored? Ignore friction in the pulley bearings. Use angular momentum.

<IMAGE>"