14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque on Discs & Pulleys
Problem 10.50c
(III) Two blocks are connected by a light string passing over a pulley of radius 0.15 m and moment of inertia I. The blocks move (towards the right) with an acceleration of 1.00 m/s² along their frictionless inclines (see Fig. 10–62).
(c) Find the net torque acting on the pulley, and determine its moment of inertia, I.
<IMAGE>
