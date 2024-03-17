14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque on Discs & Pulleys
Problem 12
The two blocks in FIGURE CP12.86 are connected by a massless rope that passes over a pulley. The pulley is 12 cm in diameter and has a mass of 2.0 kg. As the pulley turns, friction at the axle exerts a torque of magnitude 0.50 N m. If the blocks are released from rest, how long does it take the 4.0 kg block to reach the floor?
