(III) An Atwood machine consists of two masses, mₐ = 65 kg and m₈ = 75 kg, connected by a massless inelastic cord that passes over a pulley free to rotate, Fig. 10–63. The pulley is a solid cylinder of radius R = 0.45 m and mass 6.0 kg.





(a) Determine the acceleration of each mass.

<IMAGE>