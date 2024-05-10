14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque on Discs & Pulleys
12:31 minutes
Problem 10.51a
(III) An Atwood machine consists of two masses, mₐ = 65 kg and m₈ = 75 kg, connected by a massless inelastic cord that passes over a pulley free to rotate, Fig. 10–63. The pulley is a solid cylinder of radius R = 0.45 m and mass 6.0 kg.
(a) Determine the acceleration of each mass.
<IMAGE>
