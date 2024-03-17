A cord connected at one end to a block which can slide on an inclined plane has its other end wrapped around a cylinder resting in a depression at the top of the plane as shown in Fig. 10–81. Determine the speed of the block after it has traveled 1.80 m along the plane, starting from rest.

(b) the coefficient of friction between all surfaces is μ = 0.035 . [Hint: In part (b) first determine the normal force on the cylinder, and make any reasonable assumptions needed.]

<IMAGE>