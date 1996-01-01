4. 2D Kinematics
Velocity in 2D
While following a treasure map, you start at an old oak tree. You first walk 85 m at 30.0° west of north, then walk 92 m at 67.0° north of east. You reach the treasure 2 minutes later. Calculate your average speed for the entire trip.
Textbook Question
A dog running in an open field has components of velocity υx = 2.6 m/s and υy = −1.8 m/s at t1 = 10.0 s. For the time interval from t1 = 10.0 s to t2 = 20.0 s, the average acceleration of the dog has magnitude 0.45 m/s2 and direction 31.0° measured from the +x–axis toward the +y–axis. At t2 = 20.0 s, (a) what are the x- and y-components of the dog's velocity?
Textbook Question
A rocket-powered hockey puck moves on a horizontal frictionless table. FIGURE EX4.6 shows graphs of and , the x- and y-components of the puck's velocity. The puck starts at the origin. (a)In which direction is the puck moving at t = 2s? Give your answer as an angle from the x-axis.
