Magnetic Field of Helmholtz Coils Helmholtz coils consist of two identical circular coils placed parallel to each other, separated by a distance equal to their radius. They are designed to produce a uniform magnetic field in the region between them. The magnetic field strength (B) at a point along the axis can be calculated using the formula that incorporates the number of loops, the current, and the distance from the coils.

Magnetic Field Variation The variation of the magnetic field (B) with distance can be analyzed by calculating the magnetic field at different points along the axis of the coils. This involves substituting the respective distances into the magnetic field equation. The percentage change in B between two points can be determined by comparing the values of B at those points and calculating the relative difference.