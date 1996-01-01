Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Propane gas (C3H8) behaves like an ideal gas with g = 1.127. Determine the molar heat capacity at constant volume and the molar heat capacity at constant pressure

Relevant Solution
