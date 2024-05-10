19. Fluid Mechanics
Problem 13.60b
(III) (a) Show that the flow speed measured by a venturi meter (see Fig. 13–32) is given by the relation
v₁ = A₂ √ 2 (P₁ - P₂) / ρ (A²₁ - A²₂) .
(b) A venturi meter is measuring the flow of water; it has a main diameter of 3.5 cm tapering down to a throat diameter of 1.0 cm. If the pressure difference is measured to be 18 mm-Hg, what is the speed of the water entering the venturi throat?
