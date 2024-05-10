(II) Water at a gauge pressure of 3.8 atm at street level flows into an office building at a speed of 0.78 m/s through a pipe 5.0 cm in diameter. The pipe tapers down to 2.8 cm in diameter by the top floor, 16 m above (Fig. 13–57), where the faucet has been left open. Calculate the flow velocity and the gauge pressure in the pipe on the top floor. Assume no branch pipes and ignore viscosity.

<IMAGE>