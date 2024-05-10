19. Fluid Mechanics
You are watering your lawn with a hose when you put your finger over the hose opening to increase the distance the water reaches. If you are holding the hose horizontally, and the distance the water reaches increases by a factor of 4, what fraction of the hose opening did you block?
