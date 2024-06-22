(II) Water at a gauge pressure of 3.8 atm at street level flows into an office building at a speed of 0.78 m/s through a pipe 5.0 cm in diameter. The pipe tapers down to 2.8 cm in diameter by the top floor, 16 m above (Fig. 13–57), where the faucet has been left open. Calculate the gauge pressure in the pipe on the top floor. Assume no branch pipes and ignore viscosity.

<IMAGE>