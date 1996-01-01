7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects with Friction
Problem 7b
In FIGURE CP7.54, find an expression for the acceleration of m₁. The pulleys are massless and frictionless. Hint: Think carefully about the acceleration constraint.
12m
