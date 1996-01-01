Sam is driving down the road at 30 ⁢ m / s . Toni, who is in front of Sam, is driving 25 ⁢ m / s in the same direction. Toni, watching in her rear-view mirror, sees Sam reach out the window and throw a ball towards her. If Sam sees the ball moving away from him at 10 ⁢ m / s , does Toni see the ball moving towards her, or away from her? How fast is the ball moving according to Toni?