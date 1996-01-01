Intro to Relative Velocity Practice Problems
Two circus artists ride two unicycles. The artist dressed in red has a velocity vr = 1.5 î (m/s), and the one dressed in blue has a velocity vb=-2.5 ĵ (m/s). How fast does the artist dressed in blue appear to be moving compared to the artist dressed in red?
A "walkalator" is a walkway usually found in airports that are used to move people in longer distances for a shorter period of time, by either standing on it, or walking on it. In Changi Airport, the walkalators have lengths of 20 m and operates at a speed of 0.9 m/s. A boy runs starting on one end with a velocity of 2.9 m/s relative to the walkalator. How long will it take him to reach the opposite end if he runs in the opposite direction as the walkalator is moving?
A "walkalator" is a walkway usually found in airports that are used to move people in longer distances for a shorter period of time, by either standing on it, or walking on it. In Changi Airport, the walkalators have lengths of 20 m and operates at a speed of 0.9 m/s. A boy runs starting on one end with a velocity of 2.9 m/s relative to the walkalator. How long will it take him to reach the opposite end if he runs in the same direction as the walkalator is moving?
During filming for an action movie, Leo was running on top of a train that is moving due east at a speed of 16 m/s relative to the director who is standing on the side of the railtracks. What is the velocity of Leo relative to the train if Leo's velocity relative to the director standing on the side of the railtracks is 3.7 m/s due east?
The Lori River is a river that is known for its unusual width of 3 km. It flows towards north at a speed of 1.8 m/s. John tried riding their OppBoat, which is a boat that is used to cross the opposite sides of the river. The boat operator drives the OppBoat due west with a velocity of 7 m/s relative to the water. How much time is required for John to cross the opposite sides of the Lori River?
The Lori River is a river that is known for its unusual width of 3 km. It flows towards north at a speed of 1.8 m/s. John tried riding their OppBoat, which is a boat that is used to cross the opposite sides of the river. The boat operator drives the OppBoat due west with a velocity of 7 m/s relative to the water. What is John's velocity (magnitude and direction) relative to the earth?
Mike is excited to try his boat which is given by his father as a gift on his birthday. The river is flowing 0.95 m/s west. As it is his first time driving a boat, he carefully drives the boat with a velocity of 0.30 m/s on the northwest direction. Calculate the velocity of the boat relative to the river.
Two residences, Ion Residences (located upstream) and Omega residences (located downstream) are located along the riverside as shown. The distance between the two residences is 1800 m. Diego and Paul must make round trips between the two residences, starting from the Ion Residences. Paul is paddling a canoe at a constant speed of 4.50 km/h relative to the water in the river. On the other hand, Diego walks on the riverside at a constant speed of 3.7 km/h. The velocity of the stream in the river is 2.60 km/hr in the direction from Ion to Omega. How long will it take for Paul and Diego to make the round trip?
The pilot of a trainer plane wants to travel due east. A wind which is classified as "storm" by the weather station blows toward the north at a speed of 100 km/hr (approximately 62.1 mi/h). In what direction relative to the east-west line should the pilot travel if the airspeed of the plane (its speed in still air) is 300.0 km/h (about 186.4 mi/h)?
During an aviation training, the jet fighter is traveling due north. The pilot reads the ASI (airspeed indicator) as 70 m/s. Unfortunately, the weather is considerably harsh and the jet is subjected to a strong wind blowing toward the northeast direction at a speed of 27 m/s. Find the components of vP/E if +x is considered as east and +y is north.
During aviation training, a jet fighter is traveling due north. The pilot reads the ASI (airspeed indicator) as 70 m/s. Unfortunately, the weather is considerably harsh and the jet is subjected to a strong wind blowing toward the northeast direction at a speed of 27 m/s. Which of the following vector-addition diagrams shows the correct relationship between vJ/E (jet velocity relative to the earth) and the two vectors?