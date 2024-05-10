Two small, identical conducting spheres A and B are a distance R apart; each carries the same charge Q.

(a) What is the force sphere B exerts on sphere A?

(b) An identical sphere with zero charge, sphere C, makes contact with sphere B and is then moved very far away. What is the net force now acting on sphere A?

(c) Sphere C is brought back and now makes contact with sphere A and is then moved far away. What is the force now on sphere A?