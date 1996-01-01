9. Work & Energy
9. Work & Energy
Textbook Question
A factory worker pushes a 30.0-kg crate a distance of 4.5 m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is 0.25. (d) How much work is done on the crate by the normal force? By gravity?
Textbook Question
A factory worker pushes a 30.0-kg crate a distance of 4.5 m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is 0.25.(b) How much work is done on the crate by this force?
Textbook Question
A factory worker pushes a 30.0-kg crate a distance of 4.5 m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is 0.25. (a) What magnitude of force must the worker apply?
Textbook Question
A factory worker pushes a 30.0-kg crate a distance of 4.5 m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is 0.25. (c) How much work is done on the crate by friction?
Textbook Question
The energy used to pump liquids and gases through pipes is a significant fraction of the total energy consumption in the United States. Consider a small volume V of a liquid that has density p. Assume that the fluid is nonviscous so that friction with the pipe walls can be neglected. (a) An upward-pushing force from a pump lifts this volume of fluid a height h at constant speed. How much work does the pump do?
