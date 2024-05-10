19. Fluid Mechanics
(I) Engine oil (assume SAE 10, Table 13–3) passes through a fine 1.80-mm-diameter tube that is 10.2 cm long. What pressure difference is needed to maintain a flow rate of 5.8 mL/min?
<IMAGE>
