19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
Problem 13.62
(II) A viscometer consists of two concentric cylinders, 10.20 cm and 10.60 cm in diameter. A liquid fills the space between them to a depth of 15.0 cm. The outer cylinder is fixed, and a torque of 0.024 m · N keeps the inner cylinder turning at a steady rotational speed of 57 rev/min. What is the viscosity of the liquid?
