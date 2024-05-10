19. Fluid Mechanics
A pump supplies water to a 1.59-cm inner diameter hose that tapers down to a 0.953-cm-diameter nozzle. The nozzle is aimed so water comes out at a 45° angle and lands 3.0 m away. The nozzle is 0.60 m above ground level, and the pump output is essentially at ground level. What pressure is supplied by the pump?
