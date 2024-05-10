(II) Poiseuille’s equation does not hold if the flow velocity is high enough that turbulence sets in. The onset of turbulence occurs when the Reynolds number, Re, exceeds approximately 2000. Re is defined as





Re = 2υ¯rρ /η ,





where υ¯ is the average speed of the fluid, ρ is its density, is its viscosity, and r is the radius of the tube in which the fluid is flowing.





(a) Determine if blood flow through the aorta is laminar or turbulent when the average speed of blood in the aorta ( r = 1.2 cm) during the resting part of the heart’s cycle is about 35 cm/s.