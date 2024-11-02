Electricity can be a hazard in hospitals, particularly to patients who are connected to electrodes, such as an ECG. Suppose that the motor of a motorized bed shorts out to the bed frame, and the bed frame’s connection to a ground has broken (or was not there in the first place). If a nurse touches the bed and the patient at the same time, the nurse becomes a conductor and a complete circuit can be made through the patient to ground through the ECG apparatus. This is shown schematically in Fig. 26–79. Calculate the current through the patient.





<IMAGE>