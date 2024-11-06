The cross section of a portion of wire increases uniformly as shown in Fig. 25–38 so it has the shape of a truncated cone. The diameter at one end is a and at the other it is b, and the total length along the axis is ℓ. If the material has resistivity ρ, determine the resistance R between the two ends in terms of a, b, ℓ, and ρ. Assume that the current flows uniformly through each section, and that the taper is small, i.e., ( b -a) ≪ ℓ.

<IMAGE>