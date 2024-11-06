A Wheatstone bridge is a type of “bridge circuit” used to make measurements of resistance. The unknown resistance to be measured, Rₓ, is placed in the circuit with accurately known resistances R₁, R₂ and R₃ (Fig. 26–73). One of these, R₃, is a variable resistor which is adjusted so that when the switch is closed momentarily, the ammeter shows zero current flow.





(a) Determine Rₓ in terms of R₁ ,R₂ and R₃.

(b) If a Wheatstone bridge is “balanced” when R₁ = 685 Ω, ,R₂ = 972Ω and R₃ = 78.6Ω, what is the value of the unknown resistance?

<IMAGE>